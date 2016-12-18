Three layers Air Bubble Film Machine







This aircrew adopts the disposable shaping craft. it is our company that draws domestic and inter national advanced technology extensively,through a great deal of production practices in having ordinary equipment originally, develop, designing,Can produced polyethylene compound bubble (cushion)membrane in succession.designs science,practical,rational in structure of the machine.

1. This model can produce 2-3 layer bubble film.

2. Suitable for a wide spectrum of material including

LDPE , LLDPE and recycled PE.

3. Bubble size from diameter of 6mm to 32mm,

according to requirement.

4. Automatic winder optional, which could greatly

improve production efficiency.

Main Technical Variables:Model

KDPEG-1000 KDPEG-1200 KDPEG-1500 KDPEG-2000

Main&minor Screw Dia.60mm/50mm 65mm/55mm 85mm/65mm 95mm/70mm

Film width:1000mm 1200mm 1500mm 2000mm

Output:120kg/h 160kg/h 180kg/h 250kg/h

L/D:28:1 28:1 28:1 28:1

Optional equipment:

1) Auto loader

2) Automatic change roller

3) Air shaft





Kingdom Machine co.,ltd team professional produce Plastic Bag Machine,Automatic T-shirt bag making machine,film blowing machine,blown film extrusion,flexo printing machine,stretch film machine,bubble film machine,recycle machine for over 15 years.

Most of our machines export to South Africa,Chlie, brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay, Surinam, mexico Egypt, iran, Isrel, bahrain, Cyprus, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qata, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey,Nigeria, iran, dubai, south amrica, and other parts of the world. “Kingdom” insists to make machines with simple design, guest first.

